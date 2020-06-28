Live Stream: Trans Am TA2 at Mid-Ohio

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by Chris Clark

Stream Sunday’s Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli TA2 powered by AEM race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The 45-lap, 100-mile race Streams will begin five minutes before the start.

Download the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App (https://bit.ly/3dxc6Lg) to access exclusive content, like switching from six different camera angles, access live timing and scoring, keeping up with the latest news and downloading the event program.

The stream will also be available on the series Facebook (www.facebook.com/gotransam) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTransAmSeries) pages.

