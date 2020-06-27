Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Saturday Live Stream: Trans Am at Mid-Ohio

Image by Chris Clark

By 3 hours ago

By |

Stream all the action from the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s return to racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Saturday TA/XGT/SGT/GT opens the day with a 100-mile (or 65 minutes) feature starting at 1:25 p.m. Eastern, followed by a 20-minute TA2 qualifying at 5:55 p.m. Eastern. The weekend concludes on Sunday with the TA2 100-mile race (or 65 minutes) at 1:45 p.m. Eastern. Streams will begin five minutes before the start of each race on Saturday and Sunday.

Download the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App (https://bit.ly/3dxc6Lg) to access exclusive content, like switching from six different camera angles, access live timing and scoring, keeping up with the latest news and downloading the event program.

The stream will also be available on the series Facebook  (www.facebook.com/gotransam) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTransAmSeries) pages.

