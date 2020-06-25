IMSA announces 26-car field for Daytona

IMSA’s July 4 WeatherTech 240 at Daytona International Speedway will feature three of the four WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes and 26 cars as the series makes its first appearance since January.

Spread across the Daytona Prototype international (eight), GT Le Mans (six), and GT Daytona (12) categories, the compact grid will complement a busy day of racing on NBC Sports.

With the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR Xfinity series in action on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to start the activities, IMSA will close the offerings with a 2h40m endurance race that starts at 6:05 p.m. ET and stretches into darkness with the checkered flag set for 8:45 p.m.

Among the notable additions, GTD will feature Gradient Racing’s No. 22 Acura NSX GT3, Hardpoint Racing’s No. 30 Audi R8 LMS GT3, and Compass Racing’s No. 76 McLaren 720S GT3.

