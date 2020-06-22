NBC confirms telecast schedule for upcoming IndyCar races

NBC Sports has announced its telecast schedule for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series through July 18, highlighted by the second race of the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America on Sunday, July 12 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage will begin at noon ET on NBC.

Three of the first four races of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series will be showcased live on NBC. The season began live in prime time on Saturday, June 6, on NBC with the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, which delivered the most-watched IndyCar race since 2016, excluding Indy 500s.

The first race of the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America on Saturday, July 11, will air live on NBCSN at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the Iowa IndyCar 250s doubleheader weekend, which will air live in primetime at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18.

The 2020 season continues on Saturday, July 4, with live coverage of the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on noon ET on NBC. Live coverage of qualifying will air Friday, July 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The remainder of the 2020 television schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.