Vintage Indy joins IndyCar weekend at Road America

Road America has announced that it will welcome Vintage Indy to the event line-up for the July 9-12 REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR Doubleheader weekend, which will be open to spectators.

At the event, several of Vintage Indy’s historic open-wheel race cars will run the 4.048-mile road course in multiple sessions, along with sessions where spectators can visit a designated paddock area to see the machines up close.

Paddock viewing opportunities will be July 11 from 9:30-10 a.m., and from 2:30-3 p.m. On July 12, sessions will take place from 8-8:30 a.m., and from 2:15-2:45 p.m.

Vintage Indy dedicates itself to the history and preservation of Indianapolis Championship Cars created between 1911 and 1997. The organization also works to ensure that race cars from that era continue to be appreciated through showcase events, carefully documented records on each car’s history, and a network of car owners, enthusiasts, and professionals that share the love for what they call “The Greatest Cars in Racing.”

