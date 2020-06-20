Omologato creates Limited Edition F4 U.S. and FR Americas timepieces

As the Official Time Keeping Partner of the Formula 4 United Championship and Formula Regional Americas, Omologato forged new limited-edition championship watches with fans in mind.

Designed to be affordable but manufactured to an exacting standard without sacrificing style, the hand-assembled watches feature each series colorways.

The exclusive stainless-steel FR Americas watch (pictured above) showcases a chronograph with the signature FR blue highlights, while the F4 U.S. timepiece (below) is plated stainless steel with flat mineral glass and Japanese Quartz Chronograph movement, detailed in championship red.

“Working with such passionate people at both FR Americas and F4 U.S. Championships meant that I had to put a lot of thought into the materials used and design of this watch,” said Omologato founder Shami Kalra. “The design resulted in a very modern looking chronograph with a high quality 316L Stainless Steel — the same used in some race cars — was in my mind the obvious combination.”

Only 50 timepieces per series will be produced. Each will be numbered to create an instant collector’s item.

The limited-edition chronographs are $388.19 in either style. Click here to orders and for more information.