Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Formula E announces provisional 2020-21 calendar

Image courtesy of Formula E

Formula E announces provisional 2020-21 calendar

International Racing

Formula E announces provisional 2020-21 calendar

By 3 hours ago

By |

The FIA has published the provisional calendar for the 2020-21 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, following approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The season seven calendar was formally ratified by the FIA today, showcasing the list of cities Formula E is currently scheduled to visit in a landmark year for the electric racing series.

Officially being recognized as an FIA world championship for the first time, the 2020/21 season is set to commence in Santiago, Chile on January 16 and conclude with a doubleheader decider in London on July 24 & 25.

Following the season opener in Parque O’Higgins in Santiago, the series moves to Mexico City for what will be the sixth running of the race around Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

From there the championship goes directly to Saudi Arabia for another doubleheader in Diriyah, and then on to Sanya in China before returning to Europe for races in the Italian capital of Rome followed by the French capital of Paris.

Formula E will next return to the famous streets of Monaco on May 8, with the Principality continuing to host an E-Prix on a bi-annual basis.

The series then sets off to Seoul in South Korea for the first time, before heading to Germany where Berlin will become the only city to have staged an E-Prix in all seven seasons.

The championship will conclude with its only U.S. race of the year in New York City followed by the UK doubleheader finale in London.

This year’s series — which like all motorsports has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic — will be concluded at Berlin’s Templehof Airport with six races over nine days from August 5-13

2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – Provisional calendar
Round
City
Country
Date
1
Santiago
Chile
January 16, 2021
2
Mexico City
Mexico
February 13, 2021
3
Diriyah
Saudi Arabia
February 26, 2021
4
Diriyah
Saudi Arabia
February 27, 2021
5
Sanya
China
March 13, 2021
6
Rome*
Italy
April 10, 2021
7
Paris
France
April 24, 2021
8
Monaco*
Monaco
May 8, 2021
9
Seoul*
South Korea
May 23, 2021
10
TBC
TBC
June 5, 2021
11
Berlin
Germany
June 19, 2021
12
New York City
USA
July 10, 2021
13
London*
UK
July 24, 2021
14
London*
UK
July 25, 2021
*Subject to circuit homologation

Formula E, International Racing

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home