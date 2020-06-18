Wright Motorsports drops second GTD entry for remainder of 2020

Wright Motorsports will drop its second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona entry from the remainder of the abbreviated 2020 season.

Citing a decline in sales and manufacturing due to the COVID-19 pandemic by its primary sponsor, the No. 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R piloted by Anthony Imperato Jr. and Jeroen Bleekemolen will be parked, leaving the No. 16 Wright Porsche as the team’s sole focus.

“First and foremost, we at Henry Repeating Arms send our condolences to all those who lost a loved one during this pandemic,” said Anthony Imperato Sr., President of Henry Repeating Arms. “We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the frontline workers. We are truly disappointed to have to sideline our No. 91 Porsche for the balance of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech series. Our New Jersey factory was shuttered for the past two and a half months, and has only recently partially reopened. Our Wisconsin factory, while fully operational, has been hampered by parts and materials shortages because of the virus.”

The goal is for the change in plans to be a temporary one.

“When our business normalizes, and this pandemic is behind us, we will return to race alongside the Wright Motorsports team as our love for the sport will never waiver,” Imperato Sr. said. “Our best to the series, our friends and competitors for a great run for the rest of the season.”

It leaves Wright to run the No. 16 Porsche with Ryan Hardwick, Patrick Long, and others to be named when the season resumes on July 4 at Daytona International Speedway.

“The personal and economic impact we’ve seen nationwide from COVID-19 has been sad to see,” John Wright said. “The Imperatos have been a part of our team for many years, and it’s unfortunate Anthony Imperato and Jeroen Bleekemolen won’t be able to drive the No. 91 this season. We’ll continue to support our family at Henry Repeating Arms, and we look forward to their return to our on-track efforts.”