Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Truex tops a JGR 1-2-3 in Talladega qualifying draw

Image by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Truex tops a JGR 1-2-3 in Talladega qualifying draw

NASCAR

Truex tops a JGR 1-2-3 in Talladega qualifying draw

By 2 hours ago

By |

Joe Gibbs Racing will start 1-2-3 at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday through the luck of the draw.

Martin Truex Jr. drew the pole and will lead the field to the green flag. Denny Hamlin will line up second, with Kyle Busch starting third. Hamlin and Busch are former Talladega winners.

The lineup is an ironic twist for the Toyota camp, which typically does not qualify well at superspeedway races. NASCAR has been using a random draw, in groups of 12, to set its starting lineup since on-track qualifying has been temporarily eliminated since the sport returned from a COVID-19-forced hiatus.

Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick will start fourth and fifth. Brad Keselowski will line up sixth with Kurt Busch seventh. Alex Bowman will start eighth, Joey Logano ninth, and Clint Bowyer rounds out the top 10. Busch and Bowman are the only two in that group who has yet to win at Talladega.

Defending race winner Chase Elliott drew the 11th starting spot. Ryan Blaney, who won at Talladega in the fall, will start 12th.

All 40 drivers entered in the GEICO 500 will run Sunday afternoon. Back in the field is Brendan Gaughan and Beard Motorsports with the No. 62 Chevrolet. Talladega will be Gaughan’s second start of the season as he wraps up his NASCAR career by running the four superspeedway races. He finished seventh in the Daytona 500 back in February.

Coverage of the GEICO 500 begins at 3 p.m. ET, Sunday.

  1. Martin Truex Jr.
  2. Denny Hamlin
  3. Kyle Busch
  4. Jimmie Johnson
  5. Kevin Harvick
  6. Brad Keselowski
  7. Kurt Busch
  8. Alex Bowman
  9. Joey Logano
  10. Clint Bowyer
  11. Chase Elliott
  12. Ryan Blaney
  13. Matt Kenseth
  14. Ryan Newman
  15. Aric Almirola
  16. Tyler Reddick
  17. Austin Dillon
  18. Erik Jones
  19. William Byron
  20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. Chris Buescher
  22. John Hunter Nemechek
  23. Matt DiBenedetto
  24. Darrell Wallace Jr.
  25. Corey LaJoie
  26. Michael McDowell
  27. Brennan Poole
  28. Cole Custer
  29. Gray Gaulding
  30. BJ McLeod
  31. Ryan Preece
  32. Quin Houff
  33. Ty Dillon
  34. JJ Yeley
  35. Christopher Bell
  36. Joey Gase
  37. Daniel Suarez
  38. Timmy Hill
  39. Brendan Gaughan
  40. Garrett Smithley

, , , NASCAR

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home