Revised entry, schedule for Le Mans 24 Hours

A revised version of both the entry list and race week schedule for the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours has been released by the ACO today. The schedule tweak was made to reduce the cost of competing in the event, which is is still set to run with a 62-car field over a four-day timetable.

The 88th edition will run from Thursday to Sunday, September 17-20. Scrutineering kicks off the week at the circuit before the cars embark on four free practice sessions, qualifying, the ‘Hyperpole’ session and a warm-up, ahead of the 24-hour endurance race itself.

The race itself will start at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, with a 62-car, maximum capacity grid.

Following the withdrawal of the Association SRT41 innovation entry and two factory GTE Pro cars apiece from Corvette Racing and Porsche North America, a record five cars have been elevated onto the full list from the reserves. The entry now features the GTE Am class Duncan Cameron-led Spirit of Race Ferrari as well as an additional Porsche from Proton Competition, two additional LMP2 (ORECA) entries from IDEC Sport and High Class Racing and the ByKolles CLM P1/01, which will return to WEC action to race in LMP1.

This leaves four cars on the reserve list, headed by DragonSpeed’s second ORECA, followed by a Ferrari from ELMS team Iron Lynx, a Porsche from WEC regular Project 1, an Aston Martin from Japanese-based Asian Le Mans Series and Super GT outfit D’Station Racing.

Additionally, there has been a change in class for the Gear Racing Ferrari, where Christina Nielsen is the sole driver currently named. The team’s Ferrari 488 GTE EVO been moved from from GTE Am to GTE Pro.

Click here for the full revised entry list.

Beyond the 24 Hours itself, support action will include Porsche Carrera Cup and Road to Le Mans (GT3 and LMP3) races.

It remains to be seen whether or not fans will be allowed to attend the event in some capacity. The ACO stated that “more details concerning spectator access and what will be on offer for them will be provided on June 30.”