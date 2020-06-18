Hy-Vee backing for Rahal in Iowa

Hy-Vee, Inc., an employee-owned supermarket chain that operates retail stores across eight Midwestern states, will be the primary sponsor of Graham Rahal’s No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda entry in the NTT IndyCar Series round at Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 18.

“We are excited to be partnering with Hy-Vee for this race,” said Bobby Rahal, team co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing along with David Letterman and Michael Lanigan. “This partnership enables RLL to deliver our driver, Graham Rahal, along with the excitement of the IndyCar Series to Hy-Vee’s shoppers and consumers in Iowa, and we couldn’t be more excited to have their logo on our car during this event.”

Iowa Speedway is returning to a night-race format for 2020’s IndyCar doubleheader at the 7/8ths-mile oval, with races planned both Friday and Saturday nights. IndyCar announced today that fans will be permitted to attend.