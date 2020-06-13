Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Podcast: 'Maxxum GTP always felt like a fight' - Pruett

“The Maxxum just always felt like a fight,” Scott Pruett said when answering the question of the strangest car he raced. “You were always arm-wrestling the thing. Always.”

The 1987 IMSA GTP creation, commissioned by Roush Racing, looked unique, used a bunch of different engines, and it just didn’t work, as the American racing legend shares in a short and winding interview.

