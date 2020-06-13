Podcast: 'Maxxum GTP always felt like a fight' - Pruett
Podcast: 'Maxxum GTP always felt like a fight' - Pruett
Marshall Pruett
“The Maxxum just always felt like a fight,” Scott Pruett said when answering the question of the strangest car he raced. “You were always arm-wrestling the thing. Always.”
The 1987 IMSA GTP creation, commissioned by Roush Racing, looked unique, used a bunch of different engines, and it just didn’t work, as the American racing legend shares in a short and winding interview.
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
