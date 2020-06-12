Lime Rock Park launches Track Tapas Day

Lime Rock Park has launched Track Tapas Day, a safe and fun educational experience that allows participants the opportunity to drive both Lime Rock’s Autocross and the track’s iconic 1.5-mile road course.

Sessions run for two hours and are held in the morning from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or in the afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Each session allows for one or two groups of 10. Participants use their own vehicles while a trained driving instructor provides individual coaching and feedback on a variety of driving concepts and techniques executed on each of Lime Rock’s paved, dedicated tracks.

“The Track Tapas Day program provides a sampling of the types of driving experiences offered at Lime Rock,” said Walter Irvine, Lime Rock Park Vice President of Sales and Fulfillment. “Participants will get the opportunity to drive Lime Rock’s different circuits, including the historic road course, and at the same time leave the experience with a new found understanding of driving and skill set. Ultimately, the goal is to take new guests at Lime Rock and make them into driving enthusiasts.”

Individuals can learn more about the program, including upcoming dates and registration information, by visiting www.limerock.com/tracktapasday or by contacting Lime Rock Park at info@limerock.com or (860) 435-5000.

Lime Rock Park is currently closed to the general public; however, individuals registered for a driving event are welcome. Participants must pass a non-contact temperature screening upon entry and follow Lime Rock Park’s Operating Procedures at all times, including the use of face coverings and practicing social distancing.