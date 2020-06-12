ByKolles, Porsche Esports teams earns Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans poles

Two 20 minute sessions — one for the 30 cars in the LMP class, the other for the 20 cars in the GTE class — have created the grid ahead of tomorrow’s Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, which gets underway at 3:00 p.m. CEST (9:00 a.m. ET).

In LMP, ByKolles – Burst Esports took pole position with a time of 3m23.380s achieved by sim racer, Jernej Simoncic who was competing on his simulator at his home in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Simoncic shares the car with teammates Tom Dillmann, Esteban Guerrieri and fellow sim racer, Jesper Pedersen.

Second fastest in LMP qualifying was the No. 30 E-Team WRT entry as sim racer Arne Schoonvliet posted a time of 3m23.603s – 0.420s ahead of the No. 33 2 Seas Motorsport car which had Devin Braune at the virtual wheel.

Fourth overall was British sim racer Jack Keithley in the No. 3 Rebellion Williams Esports entry, while Team Redline’s No. 20 car driven by Atze Kerkhof rounded out the top five. Kerkhof’s top five time is good news for his Formula 1 driver teammates Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who will share driving duties with Kerkhof and Greger Huttu over the weekend.

Elsewhere, the FA/RB Allinsports entry featuring Fernando Alonso was 13th. The Toyota Gazoo Racing entries were 17th and 18th.

In GTE, it was a Porsche Esports Team 1-2 as experienced Australian sim racer Joshua Rogers clocked the fastest time for the No. 93 car with a lap time of 3m46.550s. Rogers shares the pole-sitting Porsche 911 RSR with teammates Britain’s Nick Tandy, Turkey’s Ayhancan Guven and fellow sim racer Tommy Ostgaard, who hails from Norway.

Second quickest in GTE qualifying was the sister No. 91 car as America’s Mitchell DeJong claimed a time of 3m47.182s. The No. 88 Dempsey-Proton Racing entry was third fastest thanks to Dutch sim racer Kevin van Dooren who posted a time of 3m47.819s in the session’s closing seconds.

Elsewhere, the No. 52 car with Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Enzo Bonito and David Tonizza finished ninth overall in the Ferrari 488 GTE entry.

