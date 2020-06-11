Sara Price joins Chip Ganassi Racing for Extreme E

Chip Ganassi Racing became the first Extreme E team to announce a driver for its upcoming electric racing off-road venture, confirming off-road truck champion and X Games Medalist Sara Price for the inaugural season of Extreme E, set to launch in 2021. Price is the first female driver for CGR in the team’s 30-year history.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me and something I’ve been working my whole career for,” said Price. “When you think of the name Chip Ganassi, you immediately think about winning. It’s a team I’ve long admired whether it be in IndyCar, NASCAR, sports cars or rallycross. Chip’s teams define winning. As a racer, that’s the type of owner you want to race for. He’s a former driver and I’m honored to represent the team while also becoming the first female driver for CGR and Extreme E.”

In the new series, which mandates male and female driving teams, Price and her yet-to-be determined male co-driver will race Ganassi’s 550-horsepower electric SUV in extreme environments around the world that have been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues.

“The 2021 season seems far away but there is much to be done to get ready in a new form of racing and for the challenges the series presents,” Price added. “It’s a very exciting time not only for myself, but for this championship and the climate and environmental issues it intends to bring attention to.”

Price, a 27-year-old Californian who started her career on dirt bikes at the age of 8, is a 19-time national champion who became the first factory-supported female racer for Kawasaki. Before making the switch to four-wheeled racing in 2012, she also medaled in Women’s Super X at the 2010 X Games, and holds the record as the winningest female amateur to date. She currently competes in off-road desert racing in a Trophy Truck and works as a stunt professional, performing on motorcycles and in vehicles, and as a precision driver for television and film.

“Today’s announcement of Sara Price as a Chip Ganassi Racing driver is significant. Yes, she is a female, but first, Sara is an accomplished race driver,” said CGR managing director Mike Hull. “She has proven herself in the all-terrain arena on two and four wheels from a young age. Her next step represents her craft globally with several firsts.

“The series promotes a world’s-first gender equality platform. The teams will each have a male driver counterpart who swaps the driving chore in the same race car ‘at the turn’ by driving head-to-head in multiple heat races to get into the final. Our drivers will unselfishly share in support of each other to get it done on-track and off-track. Equal teammates have always defined Chip Ganassi Racing’s culture. Extreme E is about innovation through engagement. Its message to preserve the environment and protect the planet will create social awareness. To be a part of what the future holds in partnership is a very positive step. Our entire team is excited to have such a quality person in Sara to help stimulate team growth.”