IMSA confirms staff, media guidelines for racing return

IMSA has completed the release of its modified operations plan for its return to racing on July 4 at Daytona International Speedway. Following last week’s detailed instructions for series staff and WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams to follow at the event, IMSA has provided guidelines for media and public relations personnel at the WeatherTech 240 race.

Reporters from three specialist motor racing outlets, along with the Associated Press, and the Daytona Beach News Journal, will be granted access to a suite overlooking DIS; the group will be sequestered in the suite while covering the event. The same coronavirus-inspired screening process implemented for series and racing staff will apply to the media, and personal protective equipment must be worn at all times.

All interviews will be conducted via videoconferencing, which has become the norm for most series during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a break from its parent company NASCAR and the NTT IndyCar Series, IMSA will allow a select number of independent photographers and videographers to document the WeatherTech 240 on behalf of their clients. RACER understands up to 20 total photo/video credentials will be made available to cover LAT, the series’ photo agency, plus a single pass for each of the numerous auto manufacturers involved with IMSA, and one for those contracted to shoot for WeatherTech, Michelin, and a DIS staffer. The AP and Daytona Beach News Journal will also be supplied with one credential.

Where reporting and PR attendees will be placed in a dedicated suite to perform their roles, photographers and videographers will not be allowed in the media center, or in the garage area. Outside of shooting trackside while observing social distancing rules, they have been instructed to complete their photo or video processing from within their cars, or offsite.