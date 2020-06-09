NASCAR podcast: Justin Marks on his racing future beyond driving

Justin Marks hasn’t driven a NASCAR race car since 2018, but he has been very focused on the sport and where opportunity sits from a business side of things.

“I’m a big believer in the philosophy that NASCAR and the structure that NASCAR is embarking on here in the future,” said Marks. “I think that this new car (Next Gen) and the way that they’re remodeling the racing schedule and everything is the right thing for the business to do, and I think that there’s going to be a lot of opportunities around that.

“I’ve been telling people that when I was 10 years old, I had a dream to win the Daytona 500 and just because I’m not driving a car anymore doesn’t mean that dream has changed. Looking at team ownership and what that model looks like around the Next Gen car, and what kind of the team of the future will look like.”

Next Gen will debut in 2022, and Marks is hopeful with it the cost to compete will come back down to where NASCAR, as a property, can compete against other major sports leagues. In fact, the car is so attractive to Marks that not only does he believe it open opportunities for sponsors and owners, he could potentially be one of them.

“I believe in the concept of the Next Gen,” said Marks.

