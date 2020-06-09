FR Americas move for HMD Indy Lights pair

With the recent cancellation of the 2020 Indy Lights season, HMD Motorsports will switch gears, adding Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda to its growing program.

With two Ligier JS F3 chassis already in its possession, the Indiana-based team is set to enter current HMD Motorsports drivers David Malukas (photo above) and Santiago Urrutia in this year’s 16-round (six race weekend) FR Americas championship. Both have eyes on the new Honda Performance Development Indy Lights Scholarship which will enable the champion to compete in the entire 2021 Indy Lights season with a Honda-supported team.

“They say there’s a bright side to everything. With the cancellation of the Indy Lights 2020 season, I’m glad to able to continue racing this year in the FR America series,” said Malukas. “It’s always nice to get into a car that you’ve never driven in before and to also compete in a new series.

“I am gutted about the Indy Lights season being cancelled as the team and I have worked hard and were looking forward to the year. But with everything happening in the world right now, safety is the number one priority and I am lucky to have to opportunity to continue racing.”

Formed during the latter half of the 2019 season, HMD Motorsports is committed to growing as a team and expanding its program which now includes entries in FR Americas. By entering the series, HMD Motorsports will be able to keep its shop doors open and retain staff in an effort to continue building on the team’s resume.

“Taking the year to learn new tracks in a new chassis will help both drivers and team, and we need to see what the season brings,” explained team founder Henry Malukas. “All the wheels are in motion to possibly compete in multiple series again in 2021. If it makes sense, we will continue in 2021 and push for championships with a pair of new drivers.”

The FR Americas Championship makes its 2020 season debut at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course June 26-28 as part of the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio with SVRA, Trans Am, and Formula 4 U.S. — a weekend with an expected entry of 320 cars.

The official series streaming and television package for the FR Americas series will be announced in the coming days. Visit FRAmericas.com for more information.

FR Americas 2020 Season Schedule:

June 26-28 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 17-19 VIRginia International Raceway

July 31-Aug. 2 – Barber Motorsports Park

Sept. 25-27 Sebring International Raceway

Oct. 2-4 Homestead Miami Speedway

Oct. 23-25 – Finale, TBA