NBC claims biggest non-Indy 500 IndyCar audience since 2016 for Texas opener

NBC Sports got some promising news from the overnight ratings data for Saturday night’s NTT IndyCar Series season opener at Texas Motor Speedway, which aired in primetime on NBC. The network reports the race was the series’ most-watched IndyCar event since 2016, excluding Indy 500s, according to Fast National data provided by The Nielsen Company and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

The race averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 1.285 million viewers to rank as the most-watched non-Indy 500 IndyCar race since the 2016 Dual at Detroit Race 2 on ABC (1.397m viewers).

Based on these figures, Saturday night’s race on NBC — won by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon (pictured above) — surpassed last year’s Road America race (1.11m TAD) to rank as NBC Sports’ most-watched IndyCar race on record and was up 38% vs. last year’s average viewership on NBC, both excluding the 2019 Indy 500. It was most-watched IndyCar season opener since 2016 (St. Petersburg; 1.391m viewers on ABC).

The race produced a 0.82 HH rating. Indianapolis led all local markets with a 4.36 HH rating. Other top local markets from Saturday’s race were as follows:

Rank Metered Market HH Rating 1 Indianapolis 4.36 2 Orlando-Daytona Beach 2.11 3 Columbus, OH 2.07 4 Salt Lake City 1.81 t-5 Denver 1.57 t-5 West Palm Beach 1.57 7 Dallas-Ft. Worth 1.50

Final rating numbers for the event will be available later this week.