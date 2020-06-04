Porsche 911 RSR In-Car Audio, Monterey 2019

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image courtesy of Porsche Motorsport

Another in-car audio feature, courtesy of Porsche North America, with the championship-winning Porsche 911 RSR. It was captured in the No. 912 entry driven by Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor, singing to the heavens with its 4.0-liter flat-6 engines and rear-facing exhausts at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 2019.

With the Porsche GT Team and its factory 911 RSR program set to fall silent at the end of the year, the car’s once-in-a-lifetime sounds will be greatly missed.

