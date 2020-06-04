Porsche 911 RSR In-Car Audio, Monterey 2019
Image courtesy of Porsche Motorsport

By
Marshall Pruett
Another in-car audio feature, courtesy of Porsche North America, with the championship-winning Porsche 911 RSR. It was captured in the No. 912 entry driven by Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor, singing to the heavens with its 4.0-liter flat-6 engines and rear-facing exhausts at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 2019.
With the Porsche GT Team and its factory 911 RSR program
set to fall silent at the end of the year, the car’s once-in-a-lifetime sounds will be greatly missed.
Porsche, IMSA, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
