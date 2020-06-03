TV ratings: Bristol, Salt Lake

Racing’s phased return to action went up another gear this weekend with Superbike and Supercross motorcycle racing joining NASCAR on track.

NASCAR’s Cup Series ventured to Bristol for the first time this season on Sunday, and averaged a 1.74 household rating and 2.9 million viewers on FS1. That’s virtually unchanged from last year’s version of this race, run as originally scheduled in March, but a a healthy increase over the Cup Series last race — another mid-week event at Charlotte — which averaged 0.91/1.5m on FS1 Thursday night.

Last Monday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Charlotte averaged a 0.51/878,000 viewers on FS1, while Tuesday night’s Truck Series race at Charlotte notched a 0.48/778,000 average.

The Monster Energy Supercross races Sunday afternoon from Salt Lake City on the NBC broadcast network averaged an 0.36/558,000 viewers. Interestingly, those are very similar numbers to those for the replay of IndyCar’s 2019 Detroit race on NBC in the same time slot on Saturday (0.37/523K).

The MotoAmerica Superbike series relaunched at Road America, with Sunday’s coverage on FS1 averaging an 0.23 and 361,000 viewers.