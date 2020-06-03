Racing on TV, June 3-7

ABOVE: IndyCar’s long-awaited return comes on NBC Saturday night.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Wednesday, June 3
|Salt Lake City
|10pm
-1am
|
Saturday, June 6
|Atlanta
|1-3pm
|
|Texas practice
|1-3pm
|
|Atlanta
|4:30-7:30pm
|
|Texas qualifying
|5-6pm
|
|Texas
|8-10pm
|
Sunday, June 7
|Atlanta
|3-7pm
|
|Salt Lake City
|5-8pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
