What’s the status of racing in your state?

As many states begin the reopening process, motorsports clubs and facilities are proceeding with plans to host race events again. RACER’s sister publication, Vintage Motorsport, has been reaching out to vintage clubs to assess their efforts and will be sharing that info in the days and weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) is keeping tabs on North America race tracks’ plans to open their gates and keeping up to date a list of motorsports’ status in each state.

For links to those two PRI lists and more, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.