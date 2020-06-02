IndyCar, IMS urge firm stand against racism, prejudice

The NTT IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have joined the chorus of sporting leagues and racing series by releasing a statement in reaction to the murder of George Floyd on May 25 in Minnesota:

“IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are deeply saddened by the tragic events and violence that have taken place in our country over recent weeks. Our hearts break for everyone that has been affected, most especially the family and friends of George Floyd.

“As a country, there is much work to be done. And in our industry, there is more progress to be made in breaking down barriers and contributing toward a more inclusive and compassionate society. Now is the time to listen, learn, reflect and stand firmly but peacefully against racism and prejudice.

“It is our most sincere hope that out of this difficult and sad time comes new and stronger resolve to make positive change and build lasting bridges, both in our sports world and across our nation.”

The statement adds to similar comments published by NASCAR and Formula 1.

A number of IndyCar drivers have taken to social media to express solidarity for the movement:

We need to speak up, stand together, and influence the change that is needed. #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cKlTYUVOuw — Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) June 2, 2020

Seeing so much hurt and pain has and continues to open my eyes to why we can't be silent. We need to educate ourselves and work towards equality that is deserved for our people of color. I vow to continue to donate, speak out, and educate myself and I hope you will 2. — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) June 1, 2020

Watching all that's transpired over the last week, if there's one thing I'd like to use this platform for it's to say this to everyone who still, disgustingly, faces racial injustice, & those protesting right now because of it: I'm hearing you. (1/4) — JR Hildebrand (@JRHildebrand) June 1, 2020