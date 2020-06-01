NASCAR issues statement urging unity, racial equality

NASCAR has issued a statement urging for unified steps towards racial equality in the wake of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis on Monday.

“The NASCAR family, like so many others, is hurt and angered by the immensely troubling events that have taken place across our country in recent weeks,” the statement read. “For us to heal and move forward as a nation, we all need to listen more and be united in the stand against racism, hatred, senseless violence and loss of life. And we must all hold ourselves accountable to driving positive change.

“While our sport has made progress over the years, there remains much work to be done and we fully embrace our responsibility to help bridge the racial divide that continues to exist in our country. We must do better and our commitment to promoting equality and inclusion continues and will never waver.”

NASCAR’s statement – the first from a major motorsport series – was preceded by messages of solidarity from some of its drivers.