WeatherTech to support IMSA series' July 4 Daytona return

IMSA’s title sponsor will support the series’ return to racing on July 4 at Daytona International Speedway with the formation of the WeatherTech 240. Carrying a new, patriotic logo, the ‘240’ is in reference to the 2h40m length of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event featuring Daytona Prototype international, GT Le Mans, and GT Daytona as the three marquee classes on display.

“We were thrilled a couple of weeks ago to announce IMSA’s homecoming to Daytona International Speedway in July, to bring back a tradition,” said DIS president Chip Wile. “And, now to be able to welcome WeatherTech as the entitlement partner for this anticipated IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event to restart the series’ season, it’s icing on the cake. The new logo screams America’s Independence Day, and the race is going to be a huge celebration of it.”

The race, which serves as Round 2 on the 2020 schedule, will be carried on NBCSN starting at 6 p.m. ET on July 4.

“As a proud American manufacturer and sponsor of the IMSA WeatherTech Championship, it was natural for us to extend our motorsport footprint with naming rights for the July 4 race,” said WeatherTech founder and CEO David MacNeil. “We are all ready to see sports cars back on the track and racing. I think that the IMSA staff and the Speedway have done a great job to pivot on the schedule so we can get back to on-track competition.”