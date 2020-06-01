Mazda MX-5 Esports Super Series goes international

As the inaugural Ricmotech iRacing Global Mazda MX-5 Cup races to a championship conclusion on Tuesday night, June 2, the next chapter of the MX-5 Cup eSeries will feature an international schedule of events staged on virtual versions of some of the world’s most acclaimed race tracks.

While the iRacing MX-5 Cup series featured tracks that are on the 2020 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup schedule, the new Ricmotech Global Mazda MX-5 Super Series will consist of six rounds on tracks the real life series has never visited.

The move to an international calendar should close racing — just like in both sim and real-world MX-5 Cup series — continue with full fields of identically set up Global MX-5 Cup machines.

The tracks on the Super Series schedule are on any racing driver’s bucket list, though few will have the chance to physically race there. Thanks to the digital wizardry of iRacing, the Mazda MX-5 Super Series will bring the track to the drivers.

2020 Ricmotech Global Mazda MX-5 Super Series

All 40-minute races (except Nurburgring 4-lap race)

June 9 Suzuka GP Circuit, Japan

June 16 Brands Hatch, England

June 23 Nurburgring, Germany*

June 30 Spa Francorchamps, Belgium

July 7 Mount Panorama, Australia

July 14 Interlagos, Brazil

*Qualifying will take place at the end of Sunday open practice on June 21.

The series will once again be an invitational for current and former Global Mazda MX-5 Cup participants as well as some international guest drivers. Continuing what has been successful in real life as well as with iRacing series, the races will be 40 minutes long, preceded by qualifying and practice, plus open practice time the Sunday prior to the race. (The lone exception will be the Nurburgring: Owing to the exceptional, 12.9 miles, track length, the race will be four laps with qualifying to take place the Sunday prior.)

The races will again be produced and streamed live on MazdaUSA’s Youtube and Facebook channels and by ApexRacingTV, all beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT, with fans able to catch the races on the Mazda Motorsports Facebook page as well.

Each race broadcast will be available on the Mazda USA YouTube page shortly after.

Mazda has once again stepped in to offer a prize package of $1,500 for the series champion, $1000 for second place and $500 for third. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 3.

Ten days after the MX-5 eSeries wraps up at Interlagos, the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires will return to the real race track, Rounds 1 and 2 taking place June 23-25 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisc.