Indy Pro 2000, USF2000 schedules confirmed

With the final pieces of the current puzzle falling into place, Andersen Promotions today announced a revised 2020 schedule for the first two rungs of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Announced in March, the season opener at Road America alongside IndyCar will stand, leading the way for a full slate of 18 races for competitors in the Indy Pro 2000 and USF2000 championships.

The cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic of the Honda Indy Toronto event and the addition of a joint IndyCar/NASCAR event on July 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (which already has a full schedule) has resulted in two standalone events for USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000. These will take place at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 29-30 and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on September 3-4. Both will be tripleheader events.

Revised 2020 Indy Pro 2000/USF2000 Schedule

All doubleheader rounds except as noted:

July 9-10 Road America

July 29-30 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (tripleheader rounds)

Aug. 7-9 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (tripleheader USF2000)

Aug. 21 Lucas Oil Raceway (single-race events)

Aug. 28-29 World Wide Technology Raceway (single race IP2000)

Sept. 3-4 IMS road course (tripleheader rounds)

Sept. 11-13 Portland International Raceway

Sept. 18-20 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Oct. 23-25 Streets of St. Petersburg

A schedule of test dates will be released shortly. All but the standalone events are in support of IndyCar, including the Carb Night Classic “The Race Before the 500” held at Lucas Oil Raceway alongside USAC on Miller Lite Carb Day.

The season-ending awards banquet for USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 will take place on Oct. 26 in St. Petersburg at a venue to be announced.

“It took some maneuvering, but I am happy to be able to provide our teams and drivers with a full schedule of 18 races in these challenging times and I want to thank everyone for their patience,” said Dan Andersen, owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “Our Spring Training 2.0 at Mid-Ohio at the end of this month will be a chance to shake off some cobwebs and prepare for our season-opener at Road America. Like many racing series, it really will be non-stop once we hit July, and all of us are excited to return to the track and showcase the talented drivers we have in these two series.

“Following confirmation of the two standalone events, we are working with our promoter partners on the details which will be announced soon.”