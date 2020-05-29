PODCAST: Paul Hembery
PODCAST: Paul Hembery
Chris Medland
Paul Hembery’s time as head of Pirelli in motorsport meant he saw plenty behind the scenes in Formula 1. Since then he has been further up the Pirelli ladder, and now has a number of private ventures and his own companies. So he’s well-placed to give his perspective on a remarkable week in F1, from significant new regulations to Williams considering a sale, Mercedes and Renault committing their futures and McLaren’s redundancies. He joins Chris Medland to talk all of that and more, including what Sebastian Vettel will do next, his own dreams of running an F1 team, and Yeovil Town. Settle in for some strong opinions (or maybe rants).
https://chrismedland.podbean.com/e/ep09-paul-hembery-a-big-week-in-f1-talking-williams-mercedes-renault-vettel-and-the-sports-future/
Formula 1, Podcasts
Chris Medland
While studying Sports Journalism at the University of Central Lancashire, Chris managed to talk his way into working at the British Grand Prix in 2008 and was retained for three years before joining ESPN F1 as Assistant Editor. After three years at ESPN, a spell as F1 Editor at Crash Media Group was followed by the major task of launching F1i.com’s English-language website and running it as Editor.
Present at every race since the start of 2014, he has continued building his freelance portfolio, working with international titles. As well as writing for RACER, he contributes to BBC 5Live and Sky Sports in the UK as well as working with titles in Japan and the Middle East.
