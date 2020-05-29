Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

PODCAST: Paul Hembery

PODCAST: Paul Hembery

PODCAST: Paul Hembery

Paul Hembery’s time as head of Pirelli in motorsport meant he saw plenty behind the scenes in Formula 1. Since then he has been further up the Pirelli ladder, and now has a number of private ventures and his own companies. So he’s well-placed to give his perspective on a remarkable week in F1, from significant new regulations to Williams considering a sale, Mercedes and Renault committing their futures and McLaren’s redundancies. He joins Chris Medland to talk all of that and more, including what Sebastian Vettel will do next, his own dreams of running an F1 team, and Yeovil Town. Settle in for some strong opinions (or maybe rants).

LINK: https://chrismedland.podbean.com/e/ep09-paul-hembery-a-big-week-in-f1-talking-williams-mercedes-renault-vettel-and-the-sports-future/

