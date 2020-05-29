Palou clears travel hurdles ahead of Texas IndyCar

Dale Coyne Racing rookie Alex Palou has cleared the final hurdle ahead of his June 6 NTT IndyCar Series debut after flying from Spain and successfully processing through immigration into the United States.

“IndyCar sent Alex’s info to Customs and Border Patrol earlier this week for review, and we received approval this morning that he could fly to the U.S.,” the Honda-powered team wrote in a late Friday update. “So we booked him on the next flight out. He will now be heading to his apartment in Texas.”

Palou was one of two European drivers scheduled to take part in the Texan IndyCar season-opener who were at risk of missing the show until the Department of Homeland Security relaxed inbound travel for international athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fellow rookie Rinus VeeKay of Holland, signed to the Chevy-powered Ed Carpenter Racing team, is the last international driver in question for the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. ECR tells RACER it expects the Dutchman to be allowed to compete at the season-opener.