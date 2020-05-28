Hyundai to sponsor Laguna Seca IMSA event

Hyundai will make use of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in September to promote its N and N Line performance brand with sponsorship of the California event.

“We’ve been working for a while establishing the N Brand, received awards for the Veloster N model, and we’ve enjoyed really nice activations at the track with the N Brand and Hyundai customers, so sponsoring the IMSA event in Monterey was logical because it’s a great fit for us,” Miles Johnson, Hyundai’s senior manager of technology public relations told RACER.

“We have some new N Line models coming out, and it’s a perfect venue to celebrate our performance road cars and the three cars racing with Bryan Herta Autosport. The IMSA series is on the right track, and it’s great to support this fun weekend of action.”

Hyundai has chosen to support an event that doubles as a home state celebration for team owner Bryan Herta, whose IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge championship effort with the Nos. 21, 33, and 98 Veloster N TCR entries will vie for victory in Monterey.

“Seeing Hyundai and their N performance brand combine with one of my all-time favorite venues is fantastic news,” added Herta, a two-time CART IndyCar Series race winner at Laguna Seca.