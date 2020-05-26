Latest Mazda video recounts second of three historic IMSA wins

Episode 2 the Mazda Motorsports Moments series recaps the second of three historic WeatherTech Sportscar Championship wins for Mazda Team Joest during the summer of 2019.

Coming just after Mazda’s first prototype win in seven years, the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park event was one of sevens, coming on 7/7 (July 7th), seven days after the Watkins Glen win, and the winning car was number #77!

After a pit stop issue (exploding right rear tire gun) delayed the sister car, Oliver Jarvis took to lead and held on to pace a Mazda 1-2 finish.

In the video, you will hear from drivers from both cars, Tristan Nunez (#77) and Jonathan Bomarito (#55), as well as insights from winning race engineer Leena Gade.

This series, Mazda Motorsports Moments, will continue with weekly installments covering epic wins, deep insights into the inner workings of Mazda Motorsports and celebrating drivers and cars who have helped define the Mazda Motorsports heritage.

Episodes are posted on Fridays on Mazda’s Youtube channel with links all across Mazda’s social channels.