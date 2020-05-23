Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, May 23, with Pruett and Goodwin

Image by Marshall Pruett

The Week In Sports Cars, May 23, with Pruett and Goodwin

Podcasts

The Week In Sports Cars, May 23, with Pruett and Goodwin

By 3 hours ago

By |

This edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast is all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.

Discussion topics:

  1. WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 9m34s)
  2. IMSA (50m10s)
  3. General (1h19m47s)
  4. Fun (1h44m24s)

Direct link: https://www.podbean.com/media/player/vamfs-dd64fb

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home