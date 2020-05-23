The Week In Sports Cars, May 23, with Pruett and Goodwin
Image by Marshall Pruett
The Week In Sports Cars, May 23, with Pruett and Goodwin
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By Marshall Pruett |
3 hours ago
This edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast is all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion topics:
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 9m34s)
- IMSA (50m10s)
- General (1h19m47s)
- Fun (1h44m24s)
Direct link: https://www.podbean.com/media/player/vamfs-dd64fb
IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More RACER
59m
The Wednesday night race at Darlington Raceway may have been this season’s best showing for the Toyota camp, led by a Denny Hamlin (…)
2hr
Sunday is going to be strange. Uncomfortably strange. For many of us, Memorial Day weekend in motor racing equates to one thing, the (…)
2hr
A year ago today, some of the NTT IndyCar Series’ biggest stars took a moment to recognize RACER’s Robin Miller, who was reporting on his (…)
7hr
Formula 1’s teams have agreed a number of regulation changes aimed at leveling the playing field in the sport on top of a lower budget (…)
7hr
The Department of Homeland Security has announced a new set of travel permissions for foreign athletes wishing to enter the United States to (…)
7hr
The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix, presented by the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Foundation, unveiled major schedule changes to this (…)
9hr
With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers as (…)
21hr
When NBA star Allen Iverson said the word “practice” 22 times in a press conference rant 18 years ago this month, the jargon of sports (…)
1d
Williams reserve driver Jack Aitken says he saw Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from Renault coming and still stands by his decision to (…)
1d
Formula 1 is still working toward a resolution with the UK Government that would allow it to race at Silverstone, despite new quarantine (…)
Comments