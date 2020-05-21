SVRA affirms dates for Road America, Mid-Ohio

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association has affirmed June dates at both Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The agreement with Road America is a new date after a postponement from the original May 15 -17 Vintage Festival. Fathers’ Day June 18-21 weekend became available with the postponement of the Brickyard Invitational at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and changes to the Indy car date originally planned at Road America at that time. Mid-Ohio will take place on its previously announced date, June 25-28.

SVRA will share the Road America race weekend with Blue Marble Radical Cup’s unique form of sports car racing. The SpeedTour Festival formula will return at Mid-Ohio, featuring SVRA and Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.

The Mid-Ohio races will be live-streamed. Fans around the globe can enjoy the competition through free streaming media to their phones, tablets, and computers. Free downloads are available for both Apple and Android. There are separate apps for SVRA and Trans Am.

“Road America and Mid-Ohio are important venues for our sport and as the economy opens, we are able to move forward with responsible precautions,” said Tony Parella, SVRA president and CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “Our goal is to make SVRA and SpeedTour racing safer than going to the grocery store.”

“Vintage racing is important to Road America and we are delighted to keep SVRA on our schedule this season,” said Road America President and General Manager Michael Kertscher. “I am proud that everyone in motorsports is pitching in to make the best of a situation we absolutely did not want and could not have planned for. This was a perfect opportunity to get SVRA back and give all our fans another reason to take in Father’s Day at America’s ‘National Park of Speed.’ Fans will also have the opportunity to watch the Blue Marble Radical Cup during the SVRA Vintage Weekend.”

Fans are encouraged to follow safe practices at Road America, such as social distancing (maintaining six feet from others), frequent hand washing, or using one of the many new sanitizer stations located throughout the facility. Cloth face coverings are encouraged in areas where social distancing is difficult.

Car owner registrations for both race weekends are open at www.svra.com. Owners who filed entries for Road America’s original date are welcome to register at no additional fee.