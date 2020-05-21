Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Sentiment Survey No.3: Has the pandemic changed your outlook?

Sentiment Survey No.3: Has the pandemic changed your outlook?

Sentiment Survey No.3: Has the pandemic changed your outlook?

In our ongoing effort to track shifts in audience sentiment, we are conducting our third survey to measure how the pandemic is affecting our audience’s outlook on motorsport. If you have already taken a previous version of the survey, your thoughts are still needed now, and in the future. Your input provides RACER and our partners with valuable insights that help shape how our sport continues to cope under the current circumstances.

Thank you for your ongoing participation.

Take the survey here.

