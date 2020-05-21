IndyCar confirms calendar moves

IndyCar rolled out an updated 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule on Thursday, confirming the shift of Road America to July and cancellation of the races at Richmond and Toronto, as the series continues to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway remains the season opener with a night race on the 1.5-mile oval Saturday, June 6. The next race on the calendar will be the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Saturday, July 4.

“Our teams and athletes are ready to get back on track and will deliver world-class action at Texas Motor Speedway and the ‘Racing Capital of the World,'” Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles said. “We appreciate the opportunity to begin our season during these unprecedented times, and I’m confident we’ll put on a great show.”

The REV Group Grand Prix at Road America has been rescheduled from June 21 to July 11-12, becoming a doubleheader with races on Saturday and Sunday on the 4-mile road course.

Two events have been canceled for 2020 due to local restrictions surrounding the pandemic: the Indy Richmond 300 on Saturday, June 27 at Richmond Raceway and the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday, July 12 on the streets of Toronto. However, as we reported yesterday, Kevin Savoree — who co-promotes Toronto along with Kim Green, told RACER they are still trying to find a fall date to run the Canadian street race, which started in 1986 and is sponsored by Honda of Canada.

Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown recently announced that large gatherings will remain canceled through at least September and IndyCar is supposed to run Portland’s road course on Sept. 13, so there is a possibility that promoters Green/Savoree could attempt to move Toronto to that date since they promote both races.

The season finale will be the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, Oct. 25, a new date recently announced after the originally scheduled season opener March 15 in St. Pete was postponed.