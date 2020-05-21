All groups eligible, expanded schedule for HSR at The Glen in July

All Historic Sportscar Racing-run groups will be eligible for competition in an expanded on-track schedule of events for the Masters Historic Racing Weekend at Watkins Glen International, July 10 – 12.

The new-for-2020 race at The Glen, which was scheduled to be part of the Finger Lakes Wine Festival, now continues as a motorsports-only event after the popular wine, art, music and culinary event was cancelled recently due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This event is closed to the public and open for competitors only.

Announced late last year, the Masters Historic Racing Weekend at The Glen features the Masters Historic Formula One USA and Masters Endurance Legends USA series and now a complete schedule of HSR races and run groups.

Originally set to include just HSR’s Group 5 category and select invitational entries, the unfortunate cancellation of the Wine Festival has freed up event schedule time and track space to bring the full slate of HSR classes and competitors to The Glen’s legendary 3.4-mile Grand Prix circuit.

“Having had to cancel or postpone several events of our own over the past few months, we know how disappointed the organizers and patrons of the Finger Lakes Wine Festival must be,” said HSR President David Hinton. “These times call for safe and decisive decisions, however, and we respect the discretion and selfless regard for the safety of their guests. We look forward to reuniting next year in safer and secure conditions.”

The Masters Historic Racing Weekend at The Glen continues a successful and ongoing relationship between HSR and Masters that has been in place the last few racing seasons. The annual “HSR Classics” races at Daytona International Speedway and Sebring International Raceway both featured strong Masters entries competing for overall and series honors in several different run groups.

After the year’s opening three rounds were cancelled due to the current crisis, the Masters Historic Racing Weekend will see the first races of the 2020 HSR season.

The schedule features two B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge races and a full lineup of Saturday/Sunday HSR WeatherTech Sprint races for all Run Groups.

Other featured races include the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT.

In order for HSR to set the event schedule, competitors are requested to register in advance for the Masters Historic Racing Weekend as soon as possible at www.HSRRace.com, but entry fee payment will not be taken until Monday, July 6.