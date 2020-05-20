Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Oliver Gavin?

Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Oliver Gavin?

Podcasts

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Oliver Gavin?

By 5 hours ago

By |

The 14th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features sports car legend Oliver Gavin. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

Episode keywords:

  • Tech Hoarding
  • Ralph Firman
  • Friends Addiction
  • Lane Discipline

, , IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home