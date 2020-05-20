Petersen Museum announces Aug. 12-16 Car Week

The Petersen Automotive Museum has announced plans to fill the void created by the April 22 cancellation of the Pebble Beach Concours and numerous other events of Monterey Car Week by hosting events of its own from Aug. 12-16.

Petersen Car Week will include a virtual car tour, a show focused on vintage racing, a live auction, vehicle unveilings, a marque-specific show dedicated to Porsche, a hypercar show and a concept car show. According to the website, full details will be unveiled May 15.

It will close with a concours d’elegance on Aug. 16 — when the canceled Pebble Beach Concours would have taken place. Featured classes for the concours will spotlight American Classic Open & Closed, European Classic Open & Closed, Post-war Preservation, Ferrari Grand Touring, Post-war Sports, Movies and TV, Off-Road, Hot Rod and Shooting Brake.

