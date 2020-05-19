Start time moved up for second Cup Series race at Darlington

NASCAR has moved up the start of Wednesday night’s Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway due to the threat of inclement weather.

The second Cup race at Darlington will now start at 6:00 p.m. ET, broadcast on Fox Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It was initially scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m.

No fans will be permitted and COVID-19 safety protocols still apply for teams and all essential personnel who will have access to the facility.

Kevin Harvick won the first Darlington race on Sunday, and Stewart-Haas Racing said it would bring the same car back for the second event.

However, Harvick will have to fight for the win from mid-pack. The starting lineup for Wednesday night’s race was done through an invert of the results from the first race.

The top 20 finishers of Sunday’s race have been inverted for the first 20 positions to start Wednesday’s race. Those who finished 21st – 40th on Sunday will start in those positions for the second race.

Thus, Ryan Preece starts on the pole in the second race, with Ty Dillon joining him on the front row.

Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer will start third and fourth, respectively, with Ryan Blaney and Ryan Newman fifth and sixth, and Matt DiBenedetto seventh. Completing the top-10 starters will be Brad Keselowski, Aric Almirola, and Austin Dillon.

Matt Kenseth will make his second start with Chip Ganassi Racing from the 11th position. Harvick will start 20th.

Due to poor performances in the first race, Kyle Busch will start 26th with William Byron starting 34th, Jimmie Johnson in 37th, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. last at 39th.

STARTING LINEUP