RACER reporter roundtable 3

It’s the third installment of the RACER Magazine Reporter Roundtable feature with NASCAR reporter Kelly Crandall and Formula 1 reporter Chris Medland, along with host Marshall Pruett.

Crandall was one of four reporters allowed to cover NASCAR’s return to racing at Darlington from inside the circuit, and she shares her experiences at the strange and fan-free event, along with the strong TV rating and how the coming weeks might look on the NASCAR trail.

And Medland, whose fingers haven’t stopped typing for almost a week, weighs in on Sebastian Vettel’s pending departure from Scuderia Ferrari and all the ways the split has caused ripples throughout the Grand Prix paddock, plus Ferrari’s stated interest in IndyCar, and how McLaren might change with the upcoming arrival of Daniel Ricciardo.