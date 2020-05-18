Penalties handed out following Darlington Cup Series race

Six NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs have been fined, and one also suspended following Sunday’s race at Darlington.

All six crew chiefs were penalized for lug-nut infractions after the Real Heroes 400.

Erik Jones and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team received the most severe penalty: Crew chief Chris Gayle has been suspended from the next Cup Series race because the car was found to have two unsecured lug nuts after finishing eighth on Sunday. Gayle has also been fined $20,000.

Race engineer Seth Chavka will be the interim crew chief for Jones while Gayle serves his suspension on Wednesday night when the series returns to Darlington for a second event.

Race-winning crew chief Rodney Childers of Stewart-Haas Racing along with Chris Gabehart of Joe Gibbs Racing, Paul Wolfe of Team Penske, Chad Johnston of Chip Ganassi Racing, and Jason Ratcliff of Leavine Family Racing, have all been fined $10,000. Each of their respective vehicles had one unsecured lug nut.

Childers won the race with driver Kevin Harvick, their first victory of the season. Gabehart and Denny Hamlin finished fifth while Johnston and Matt Kenseth rounded out the top 10.

Further back, Wolfe and Logano were 18th with Ratcliff and rookie Christopher Bell earning a 24th-place finish.