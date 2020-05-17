First-lap wreck "pretty embarrassing" for Stenhouse

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed to complete a lap at Darlington Raceway after crashing after the first few corners.

Stenhouse admitted he put himself in a bad spot when racing to the inside of Corey LaJoie off Turn 2. Doing so, Stenhouse lost control of his No. 47 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet and slammed nose-first into the inside wall on the backstretch.

“Not really sure whole lot to say there about our first lap, first corner,” said Stenhouse in a video he posted on his Twitter page. “Pretty embarrassing for myself, our team, my crew guys. I feel awful for them; they put a lot of hard work into getting our cars ready and coming all the way down here to Darlington, and then to put myself in a bad spot. The 32 looked like he had to check up, and I had to put myself on the inside of him and just put ourselves in a bad spot, ended our race before it ever started.”

The first driver to retire from competition in the Real Heroes 400, Stenhouse will finish 40th. Sunday marked the first race back for the NASCAR Cup Series in 10 weeks, having last competed at Phoenix Raceway in early March.

Drivers reported to their cars without family, friends, or team representatives, and wearing masks. All pre-race activities were done virtually with Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman leading the field to the green flag. Stenhouse, in his first season with JTG Daugherty, started in the 23rd position.

NASCAR will hold a second race at Darlington on Wednesday evening.

“Looking forward to getting back here on Wednesday to try to put a better run together and put this behind us,” said Stenhouse.