Bowman extends Hendrick deal

Alex Bowman has signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to keep him in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

Bowman announced the news Saturday on social media. It is a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

Pumped to lock down the contract extension for 2021! Couldn’t be more excited to return to @TeamHendrick next season and keep the good times rolling in the 88! Thanks for all the support, can’t wait to get to Darlington tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/b1YNHViR5n — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) May 16, 2020

And he’s just getting started. Proud to have you on our team! https://t.co/KSkMfpqE2O — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 16, 2020

A full-time driver for Hendrick since 2018 when he replaced Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bowman is a two-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. One of those wins — which has guaranteed him a place in the playoffs for the third consecutive year, came earlier this year in Fontana, and he enters Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway fourth in the point standings.

Bowman is the second driver this year to come off the free agent board by announcing a contract extension. Ryan Blaney announced an extension with Team Penske in March.