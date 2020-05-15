Supercross season to resume without fans May 31 in Utah

Monster Energy AMA Supercross will resume racing at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 31 and will run through June 21, the series has announced. The final seven, made-for-TV races will be broadcast on NBC Sports without fans in attendance. The Utah Sports Commission, a longtime partner of Supercross, has coordinated with the series on its return to Utah.

Like all forms of sports, the Monster Energy Supercross Championship was abruptly halted in early March after completing ten rounds of the 17-round championship. The last race was held on March 7 at Daytona International Speedway, where Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac earned his fifth win of the season over top rival Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, both of whom are competing for their first premiere class title with only three points of separation.

“We’re excited to continue our work with Feld Entertainment, Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah, and the Utah Department of Health Services. Their continued support along with Utah’s Governor Gary R. Herbert, have made it possible for Supercross’ return to Utah,” said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO, Utah Sports Commission. “We also look forward to showcasing Utah worldwide via Supercross’ global footprint.”

The responsible return to racing will provide guidelines and protocols to competitors and essential staff that complies with all federal, state and local health guidance and mandates. Mitigation efforts include mandated pre-screening, testing, temperature checks, face masks, increased sanitation efforts and social distancing to limit contact among individuals executing the events. The stadium will assist with the implementation and execution of our plan. Supercross, in partnership with the Alpinestars Medical Unit, has a 7-person professsional medical team to assist on site.

The racing format has been adjusted to reduce the number of riders to stay within the minimum requirements and a standard race format will be used for all seven rounds, except for the finale which will be an Eastern/Western Regional 250SX Class Showdown.

Supercross race format for final 7 rounds:

450SX class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results

250SX class – 40 Riders based on current point standings and 2020 top 100 number or combined season qualifying results

Two qualifying sessions will be held for gate pick

250SX class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)

450SX class – Two Heat Races and a Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)

250SX class Main Event

450SX class Main Event

In the final seven races, three champions will be crowned – one in the 450SX class and two in the 250SX Eastern and Western regional classes.

Supercross riders have little to no contact as riders race solo against other competitors and wear several protective elements – full-face helmets that cover the mouth, goggles, gloves, jerseys and pants that leave little to no skin exposed, plus fully secured knee-high boots.

Supercross partners Oakley, Toyota and VP Racing Fuels have been lending their expertise to the medical community and first responders by developing and mass-producing protective shields, eyewear and hand sanitizer.

NBC Sports television schedule:

Round 11 (East)

Sunday, May 31 | 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET on NBCSN then 4:00 – 6:00 ET on NBC

Round 12 (East)

Wednesday, June 3 | 10:00 pm – 1:00 am ET on NBCSN

Round 13 (East)

Sunday, June 7 | 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET on NBCSN

Round 14 (West)

Wednesday, June 10 | 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET on NBCSN

Round 15 (West)

Sunday, June 14 | 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET on NBCSN

Round 16 (East)

Wednesday, June 17 | 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET on NBCSN

Round 17 (East/West)

Sunday, June 21 | 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm ET on NBCSN then 4:30 – 6:00 ET on NBC

*TV schedule subject to change.

NBC Sports will present the final seven, made-for-TV races across NBC, NBCSN & NBCSports.com. Races will also be available to domestic livestream subscribers via the NBC Sports Gold “Supercross Pass” and internationally via the Supercross Video Pass.