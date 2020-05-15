Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

JEP/Motorsport Images

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Jan Magnussen?

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Jan Magnussen?

The 10th of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features sports car legend Jan Magnussen. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

Episode keywords:

  • Bad Beans
  • Failure
  • Cleaning Up
  • V10 Pickup
  • Chasing The Demon
  • It Can Always Be Worse

