Allen Berg Racing Schools launches online league

With the current closure of racing schools due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, schools are emulating pro racing leagues in taking their activities online. Following a similar announcement earlier this week by Skip Barber Racing , Allen Berg Racing Schools has announced a three-race iRacing championship featuring its Formula 3 cars on consecutive Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. Starting tonight at Sebring, the league will also feature races at Lime Rock on May 22, and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on May 29. For more information on the series and prizes for winners, click here .

This is a “League Event” and so racers will need to join the Allen Berg Racing Schools Championship under Leagues on iRacing. Your request to join will be accepted.

Allen Berg Racing Schools is also temporarily offering personalized, one-to-one online training by its top-level drivers and coaches. Choose any track, any race car, any platform, and the school’s coaches will assist you in reaching higher levels of performance and improved results in your virtual racing endeavors.

Click here to connect directly via email with one of the Allen Berg Racing Schools’ professional coaches.