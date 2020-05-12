Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Earl Bamber?
Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Earl Bamber?
Marshall Pruett
15 minutes ago
The seventh of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features sports car champion and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Earl Bamber. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from the silly to serious and sometimes naughty.
Episode Keywords:
Unpaid Porsche
Cryptocurrency
Almost Took Over The World
Honda City
Beefer
Cone Boy
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
