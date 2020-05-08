Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Beaux Barfield?

Podcast: Who The Hell Are You, Beaux Barfield?

The fifth of 22 episodes for Season 2 of Who The Hell Are You? features Race Director supreme Beaux Barfield. Recorded in 2018, the 50 questions offer a window into the interviewee’s character and personality using topics that range from silly to serious and sometimes naughty.

Episode Keywords:
Willis
Spanglish
David Gilmour
Space-Time Continuum
Scorpio Lovemaker

