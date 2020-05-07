RACER.com audience metrics still growing amid pandemic

RACER.‌com’s April 2020 metrics set a record for the month despite zero real-life racing activity during the past 30 days due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. With 658,230 unique users, this was also the third-highest month for unique users in site history, falling behind only February 2020 (720,427) and May 2019, (686,600). This also marked the first time we have seen more than 100% year-over-year growth in monthly unique users. Here’s summary of the key figures according to Google Analytics:

Among the interesting trends seen in April 2020 is the strong growth in the 18-24 age group, which saw the biggest gain at 298.84%. The 25-34 segment recorded the third most-significant gain at 175.78%. Unique users on Apple News also returned impressive numbers with 92,520 unique viewers for the month of April.

As has been the case over the past several years, the U.S and Canada account for the largest slice of the audience at 90.96%.

Along with RACER.com’s stout numbers, RACER’s social media platforms also continued to rally strong engagement numbers. Facebook saw 342,611 users engage with RACER content while 53,434 engaged on Twitter and another 15,851 via Instagram. The RACER YouTube channel had 45,000 visitors consuming 234,000 minutes of video.

Overall, the combined unique users and engagements tally up to a digital footprint of 1,208,546 for all RACER platforms in April taking into account audience crossover on the platforms.

